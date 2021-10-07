New discovery hub to open at Warnham Nature Reserve for half term holidays

The hub opens for the first time on Monday, Octber 25 and will host an exciting variety of free fun activities for school children over the half-term holidays, Horsham District Council said.

Finishing touches are also being put to the Shelley Wildlife Garden ahead of its opening.

The Discovery Hub, is a multifunctional space for all visitors, young and old, to enjoy. Its unique octagonal design and floor to ceiling windows offer beautiful view across the Reserve’s Millpond. It provides an inspiring start to your journey around the Reserve.

Inside the Discovery Hub, you’ll find:

Information about the industrial, natural and social heritage of our nature reserve

Interactive displays to educate and inform

Details of recent sightings on the Reserve and what to look out for during your visit

Ample space to accommodate lectures, events and group visits.

Surrounding the Discovery Hub is the Shelley Wildlife Garden, named after the iconic local poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, whose love of the environment has inspired its design. Relaxing in the grounds with refreshments from the Heron’s Rest café is the perfect way to start (or end) your trip to Warnham Local Nature Reserve.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Cllr Roger Noel said: “I am so pleased to announce that we are now ready to open the doors to the Discovery Hub.

“My heartfelt thanks go out to our council officers,the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve and our contractors who have laboured so hard over the challenging lockdown period to get this major project completed.

“The Hub is a very welcome addition and attraction for all ages at the Reserve, it boasts a really unique design and offers the best views ever over the Millpond. I really enjoyed the magnificent panorama on my recent visit and would encourage everyone to come and experience this for themselves.

“It will be home to a vast array of informative and educational experiences, helping visitors to engage with the wildlife, nature and the heritage of our District.

“We believe the Hub will inspire visitors to enjoy and protect our wildlife and understand the threats that modern life is having on our precious environment.”

Secretary of the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve Andy Roberts added: “The Discovery Hub and gardens are wonderful additions to Warnham Local Nature Reserve, and provide an excellent example of how Horsham District Council and The Friends have collaborated to deliver such an exciting project.”

To celebrate the opening, this half-term from 25 to 29 October, the council, in conjunction with the Friends of Warnham Local Nature Reserve and Sussex Wildlife Trust, is offering a range of free activities for children of all ages.

From arts and crafts sessions to creative trails and nature activities that let kids get stuck into their surroundings - there’s something for everyone.