New council scheme to make Horsham homes warmer and more energy efficient

Under the Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, householders in Horsham can apply to receive improvements to increase the warmth in their home, whilst also lowering carbon emissions.

The scheme, delivered by Warmworks on behalf of Horsham District Council and through funding from the UK Government, offers a wide range of insulation measures, and renewable heating technologies – such as air source heat pumps, which are designed to reduce the impact of heating homes upon the environment.

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks Managing Director, said: "On the back of the COP26 conference in Glasgow, I’m delighted that Warmworks is working in partnership with Horsham District Council to deliver the Green Homes Grant scheme.

"Not only does the renewable heating technology available under it offer local people an opportunity to reduce their carbon emissions and support the transition to Net Zero, but as the colder weather hits, one of the most important benefits we can offer through the scheme is to help people across Horsham District to feel warmer, healthier and happier in their homes during these winter months.

“A few minutes to complete our short application could help your home stay warmer for years ahead.”

The Green Homes Grant is open to homeowners, private tenants and people in social rented accommodation, where the home has a low energy rating and a low annual income.

Landlords will also be required to make a contribution towards the costs of works.

Cllr Liz Kitchen, Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Community Matters, said: "“As winter is here and we depend on our heating systems more, the Green Homes Grant scheme can offer vital improvements which could see many people across our District who are on a low income benefit from measures which could see them being warmer, reducing their bills, and decreasing their home’s impact on the environment.

“I would urge as many local people as possible to check out if they are eligible and reap the considerable benefits of this scheme.”

Warmworks will arrange a survey in the homes of eligible householders to agree what work will be carried out.

Then, a local accredited and registered sub-contractor team completes the installation of the agreed heating and energy-efficiency measures, before an independent inspection assesses the completed work against rigorous quality standards. Where required, Warmworks will also then arrange for a full annual service to be completed 12 months later.