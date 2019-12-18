Nativity pictures from schools in the Horsham district - part 1
Young stars from schools across the Horsham district have been getting into costume and performing their hearts out over the past couple of weeks, retelling the Nativity story as well as a host of other festive-themed plays in schools and community halls.
Arunside Primary School - "The children sang beautifully and spoke so confidently. We had a lot of proud parents and family friends in the audience as Arunside children took part in this wonderful performance to celebrate this special time of the year." SUS-191216-151400001
Ashington CE Primary School - The production, Lights, Camel, Action!, was performed by children in reception, year one and year two. The children worked hard completing three performances in a week SUS-191216-151444001
QEII Special School - The children performed a take on Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' but with Doctor Who taking Scrooge through time to see how things were in the past, present and future. At the end, Scrooge learns to be a nicer person and celebrates the Nativity story with everybody else. Picture: Stephen Candy SUS-191216-151816001
