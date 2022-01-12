Nationwide Builidng Society supports Horsham foodbank

The team adopted Horsham Matters as their charity of choice as part of the building society’s commitment to support its staff in volunteering and fundraising.

Since August 2021, the front window of the Carfax branch has been given over to a display for Horsham Foodbank to raise awareness within the community and staff created a collection point for customers to bring in urgently needed items for emergency food parcels.

In the run up to Christmas, the staff rallied round and put together Christmas gift boxes themed for different children’s ages.

Nationwide staff lend their support to Horsham Foodbank

These were then handed out from Horsham Foodbank’s Toy Bank to families receiving food parcels in the fortnight leading up to Christmas, thus putting a little ‘happy’ into Christmas for struggling local families.

Horsham Matters has seen demand for its services rocket over the past year and now operates foodbanks from five central Horsham locations and six villages served by its mobile Hub on the Move.

The roving foodbank was launched earlier this year to provide those living in the more rural areas of the district with access to emergency food as well as offer support services such as budgeting advice.

Nationwide Horsham Branch Member Representative Rosalyn, who organised the Christmas gift boxes, said: “Horsham Matters is such a worthwhile charity and does so much to support those in need in our community.

“We hope everyone, whether they are Nationwide members or not, takes the opportunity to find out more about the foodbank and donates as much as they can.

“We are so grateful for the support we have already received and welcome any further donations at our Nationwide branch in Horsham.”