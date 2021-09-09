National Emergency Services Day marked with events across West Sussex

Event attendees included the leader of West Sussex County Council, chairman and personnel from fire, police and ambulance services.

The occasion takes place every year on the ninth day of the ninth month at 9am and is a national day to show support to our NHS and emergency services.

Events were held at County Hall in Chichester and Crawley Fire Station to mark the occasion and the Emergency Services Day flags were raised by the chief fire officer and assistant chief fire officer.

Outside Crawley Fire Station

This was followed by a two-minute’s silence to remember more than 7,500 personnel killed in the line of duty over last 200 years, as well as the many more who have been injured or died as a result of their service.

Chairman of West Sussex County Council, Pete Bradbury, said: “As a council, being able to publicly show our appreciation for the emergency services has been a huge honour.

“I am very proud of the fact that West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is a key part of the county council and I feel it’s important that their hard work and dedication – as well as the work of other blue light services – is recognised nationally.”

Chief fire officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, added: “Approximately two million people work and volunteer across the NHS and emergency services, including those serving here at West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Outside County Hall in Chichester today

“Each and every single member of staff plays an essential part in protecting the communities we serve, and I am extremely proud that their commitment has been acknowledged today.”

During July’s full council meeting, members voted in favour of a motion to pledge its backing for a campaign to build the UK’s first Emergency Service’s Cenotaph, which will be dedicated all the emergency services.