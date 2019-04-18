Mystery solved over disappearance of Horsham landmark plaque

Mystery over the disappearance of a plaque from an historic Horsham landmark has now been solved.

The inscribed metal plaque was at the foot of St Mark’s spire off Chart Way. The spire is all that remains of the former St Mark’s Church which was built in 1840 and demolished in 1988.

St Mark's spire SUS-191004-144319001

People were left puzzling about the plaque’s whereabouts when it disappeared last week.

But now the RSA insurance group, which has offices nearby and is responsible for the spire, has solved the mystery.

Said a spokesman: “We’re delighted that the missing plaque from the spire of St Mark’s church has been found. The plaque will be reinstalled on the spire, which is an important part of local history, as soon as possible.

“The spire continues to be cleaned as part of our regular maintenance of the site.”

He revealed that an RSA engineer had discovered the plaque hanging loose from the spire and removed it for safekeeping.

An inscription on the plaque describes how St Mark’s Spire was erected in 1870 as a memorial to Mary, the only daughter of Canon A H Bridges.

When the original church was demolished, a replacement new church was built in Horsham’s North Heath Lane.