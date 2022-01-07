MP visits new Discovery Hub at Warnham Nature Reserve

The hub was opened to the public at the end of October at the same time as a new Shelley Wildlife Garden at the reserve.

The hub has a unique octagonal design with floor to ceiling windows offering view across the reserve’s Millpond.

Inside there is information about the industrial, natural and social heritage of the nature reserve with interactive displays.

Horsham District Council countryside warden Ryan Allison, council cabinet member for leisure and Culture Roger Noel, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and countryside and ecology manager Jake Everitt

Details are posted of recent wildlife sightings on the reserve and what visitors can look out for.