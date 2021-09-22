More than 5,000 EU nationals granted permission to stay in Horsham post-Brexit

The3Million, which campaigns for EU citizens' rights, says it is concerned for the hundreds of thousands of people who are still waiting to find out if they can continue living in a post-Brexit UK.

Home Office data shows 5,310 EU citizens had successfully applied to continue living in Horsham by June 30 – the deadline for new applications imposed by the Government following Brexit.

The EU Settlement scheme launched in March 2019 to regulate the immigration status of European citizens who live in the UK.

EU citizens with limited reasonable grounds for missing the June deadline can still apply to secure their rights.

Around 620 applications were submitted in the last three months of the scheme being open – 11% of all requests received in Horsham.

Those who have lived in the UK for five years and meet the criteria, can receive settled status and remain in the country indefinitely.

Others who have lived in the country for less time can receive pre-settled status, which allows them to remain for a further five years. They can later apply for settled status.

Some citizens who are not from the European Economic Area, may also qualify for the scheme, for example if they are family members of EU citizens living in the UK.

Between the launch of the scheme and the deadline, a total of 5,470 applications were dealt with in Horsham, with 3,350 people granted settled status and 1,960 pre-settled status.

Around ​160 applications were either refused, withdrawn, or invalid.

The highest number of applications received came from Romania (920), Poland (760) and Italy (610) nationals.

Figures are rounded to the nearest 10.

The3Million said although millions of applications had been processed under the EU Settlement Scheme, almost half a million people were still awaiting a decision.

A spokesman said: "This backlog is unlikely to be cleared anytime soon, given the slowing pace of decision making.

"The scheme will also continue to receive new applications from vulnerable citizens who missed the deadline, as well as those upgrading from pre-settled to settled status and from joining family members.

"It is therefore crucial the Government commits to a long-term plan to support all applicants."

The Government said those who applied to the scheme by the June 30 deadline, but have not had a decision, have their rights protected until their application is decided.

Kevin Foster, minister for future borders and immigration, said: "I'm delighted thousands more people have been rightly granted status through the hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme.

"We continue to work as quickly as possible to conclude applications, as well as supporting people with their late applications.