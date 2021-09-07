Mayor of Crawley Shahzad Abbas Malik resigns post - but continues as councillor

Councillor Shahzad Abbas Malik was elected Mayor at the Annual Crawley Borough Council meeting on Friday 28 May

The Crawley Conservative Group had tabled a vote of no confidence scheduled for Thursday night's full council meeting but cllr Malik resigned the post today (Tuesday).

A council spokesperson said: “Councillor Shahzad Abbas Malik has resigned as the Mayor of Crawley. He will continue as a councillor.

“The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Morgan Flack, will cover the main duties of the Mayor until the end of the municipal year.”

Duncan Crow, leader of the Crawley Conservative Group said: "The Conservative half of Crawley Borough Council welcomes that the Mayor has finally heeded our calls by resigning his position - but this is seven weeks too late."