Major ‘In Bloom’ awards bestowed on Horsham Park

The park, owned by Horsham District Council, has been awarded a ‘Silver-Gilt’ in the large park category of the 2021 South and South East in Bloom awards scheme.

It has also been rated ‘Thriving’ in the scheme’s It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

The awards have delighted the council’s parks and countryside team and members of the Friends of Horsham Park volunteer group.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Cllr Roger Noel, Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Centre Cllr Tony Hogben, Chair of Friends of Horsham Sally Sanderson and Chair of Denne Neighbourhood Council Trudie Mitchell celebrate the 2021 South and South East In Bloom awards win with the Council’s Parks and Countryside team and volunteers from Friends of Horsham Park.

Council cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition.

“This award celebrates the dedication that goes into creating, developing and maintaining Horsham Park to such a high standard.

“I am particularly pleased that we have also been recognised for creating such a vital community facility at a time when our green spaces have been such a lifeline to both local people and visitors.

“My thanks go out to our officers and the army of volunteers and partners who have contributed so much to have achieved this recognition.

“Despite the challenges that went along with the record numbers of visitors over the past 18 months, the highest standards have been achieved.”

Sally Sanderson,chirman of the Friends of Horsham Park, added: “It’s crucial that the park is maintained to a high standard so that is it welcoming, safe and a great place to play and socialise.

“Winning the awards is well-deserved recognition for all those who have contributed time, money, energy and ideas to make the park a fabulous place for our community and visitors.

“The park is so important for our physical and mental wellbeing and for wildlife. That’s why many people willingly volunteer as we seek to nurture and protect this brilliant community space in perpetuity.

“Since March this year our Wednesday volunteers have spent a staggering 900 hours weeding, growing, planting, tidying beds and paths – and having fun too.”

The South & South East in Bloom campaign is the largest horticultural campaign in the region involving hundreds of communities each year.

Participating communities create lasting improvements to their local environment for the benefit of those who live, work and visit.

They are asked to focus their initiatives on three main areas: horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.