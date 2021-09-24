Major Horsham car park to shut on Sunday

Horsham District Council says that the Swan Walk shopping centre car park will be shut between 9am and 1pm for ‘essential tree works.’

A spokesperson said: “Vehicles will be unable to enter or exit during this time.

“Swan Walk quarterly season tickets and day passes will be valid in Piries Place and Forum car park during this time: if you are a pass holder, please press the Kiosk Help Button when you arrive at the car park to let the team know so they can enable your exit.

News