Litter pick held at Southwater Country Park by Beaver Scouts

The 1st Southwater Sea Scouts walked around the park collecting as much rubbish as possible on Friday, May 14, along with four adult leaders and a young leader.

The children had a briefing from Helen Mole from ‘Litter Pickers of Southwater’ who kindly lent them litter pickers and bin bags.

Rob Fletcher, who helps out with the 1st Southwater Sea Scouts, said: “The Beavers set off and scoured the paths and green spaces for any litter, they looked deep in the trees and bushes finding bottles, crisp packets and sweet wrappers.

The 1st Southwater Sea Scouts during their litter pick at Southwater Country Park SUS-210519-125452001

“We noticed the swans and the cygnets by the beach and spoke briefly about how dangerous some of the litter could be to them and other birds and animals in the country park.

“At the end we had filled a good couple of bags full of litter, the beavers had a great time and felt a sense of accomplishment.”

The 1st Southwater Sea Scouts was established in 1992 and is one of the most inland Sea Scout groups in the UK.

Its summer activity program is naturally water based and with Southwater lake on its doorstep, the group is able to provide training in canoeing, kayaking and rafting in a safe and enjoyable environment.