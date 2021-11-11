Joy turns to dismay as South Downs village is filled with Union Flags - hanging upside down

The mistake was pointed out by resident John Gilbert, who was pleased to see the flags being flown on Armistice Day, until he spotted the error.

Mr Gilbert, who was in the Merchant Navy, said it was 'unbelievable', adding: "It's disrespectful, ignorant, and in the Navy flying a flag the wrong way up is actually a sign of distress."

He explained that the correct way to fly the flag is to look at the bottom corner closest to the flagpole - the wider white band should be at the top.

Union Flags on display in Storrington's high street

Storrington and Sullington Parish Council said it was aware of the mistake and it was being corrected this afternoon.

A spokesperson added: "Unfortunately the volunteers had erected some of the flags upside down, but regrettably there was not sufficient time or manpower to change them prior to the ceremonies this morning.

"The Chairman and Parish Councillors attend all remembrance ceremonies within the village and fully support the British Legion on days such as today and Remembrance Sunday. Indeed the Chairman carried out the ceremony in the High Street this morning, with another Councillor carrying one out at the Memorial Pond in Pulborough Road and she feels that the fact that some of the flags were upside down in no way detracts from the Parish Council’s support and dedication.

"The Parish Council is always very thankful to the volunteers who undertake such jobs, however it can only rely on a small handful of people, who carry out such work on behalf of the community, in their own time, free of charge."