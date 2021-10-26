‘Is this the most expensive pumpkin in Sussex’: Shock at £8 Halloween treat
People have been reacting with shock after a pumpkin seller was spotted selling the popular autumnal fruits for £8.
Posting on Twitter, Dan Moon said he saw the edible orange orbs for sale in Rottingdean for £8.
He added that pumpkins cost £2 in Asda and £3 in Waitrose.
And Sussex Incidents added: “Is this Sussex’s most expensive pumpkin?”
