All the award winners with host, Ambrose Harcourt (left), Editor of Sussex Newspapers, Gary Shipton and representative from the Sussex Masonic Foundation.''Hilton Metropole Hotel,''Brighton, East Sussex.''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192113 SUS-190812-224301008

In pictures: Best of Sussex Community Award winners

The Best of Sussex Community Awards was held in Brighton on Sunday (December 8) at the Hilton Metropole Brighton. Pictured are each of the 14 winners.

Find out more about the event here.

999 Award winner is Crowborough Community First Responders with Mike Harris from Sussex Masonic Foundation (left)''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192043
999 Award winner is Crowborough Community First Responders with Mike Harris from Sussex Masonic Foundation (left)''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192043
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
Best Community Organisation winners, Community Stuff with Ambrose Harcourt.''''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192047
Best Community Organisation winners, Community Stuff with Ambrose Harcourt.''''Picture: Liz Pearce. ''LP192047
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
Dan Brooks (12) receiving the Fundraiser of the year award with Bex Bastable (JPIMedia) and Ambrose Hartcourt. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192049
Dan Brooks (12) receiving the Fundraiser of the year award with Bex Bastable (JPIMedia) and Ambrose Hartcourt. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192049
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
School of the Year, Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School Horsham with Ambrose Harcourt and the Sussex Masonic Foundation. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192051
School of the Year, Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School Horsham with Ambrose Harcourt and the Sussex Masonic Foundation. Picture: Liz Pearce. LP192051
Hilsea Portsmouth
jpi media resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4