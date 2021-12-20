‘I’ll keep fighting’ vows woman in battle to save Southwater swans

Amanda Botting launched a ‘Save Our Swans’ petition after a swan was shot dead and a cygnet injured in an attack at Southwater Country Park in August that left villagers shocked and upset.

She has been campaigning to have fencing and gates removed from a ‘paddling beach’ site at the park to give the park’s swans safe access to another lake area.

She and other residents called on Horsham District Council, which owns the park, to remove the fencing which, they said, sometimes ‘trapped’ the birds in a small area.

Amanda Botting

But, earlier this month, the council said that it had conducted a ‘user survey’ and it had decided to keep the fencing in place - along with a booking system it introduced this summer for people to use the beach area.

However, Amanda called on the council to reveal its full survey results and said no local residents approved of the fencing and gates.

“The council are not thinking about the welfare of the swans in any shape or form.” .

She added: “Many swans and cygnets are killed yearly due to dog attacks and Horsham District Council saying in a statement that it has never happened at our park does not for one moment mean it won’t or couldn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, Amanda has set up a Facebook group called Southwater Swans Society.

“We will continue to fight for our swans’ safety and freedom,” she said.