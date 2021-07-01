Host a Pawsome Afternoon Tea to raise cash for Cats Protection

The popular August event encourages cat-lovers to host an afternoon tea in any style to raise money for the charity.

The National Cat Adoption Centre is based in Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath, but people can raise funds for any branch they like.

“You could hold a tea party at home, a bake sale for your office, or enjoy a picnic outdoors,” said Abi Young, organiser of Pawsome Afternoon Tea.

Cats Protection's Pawsome Afternoon Tea returns this summer. Picture: Cats Protection.

“Each penny donated makes a big difference,” she said, adding that £20 raised can feed four cats in care for 25 days.

£50 will give eight kittens milk for 14 days and £110 will pay for an x-ray for an injured cat, she added.

“Our branches and centres couldn’t help unwanted cats and kittens without the kindness of our wonderful supporters baking and brewing to keep them on their paws,” said Abi.

This year’s Pawsome Afternoon Tea takes place throughout August so people can meet either outdoors or indoors while following the latest government guidelines.

People can watch video tutorials on making treats like Catty Dodger biscuits and cat face cupcakes on YouTube.

Find out more about your nearest Cats Protection branch at www.cats.org.uk.