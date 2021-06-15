Horsham woman to celebrate 100th birthday after recovering from Covid

Winifred Young – who was born in West Chiltington in 1921 – will be celebrating her big day on Wednesday, June 30, with a small garden party at Mill River Lodge care home, in Dukes Square, Horsham where she currently resides.

Ros Gander, Winifred’s youngest daughter, said: “She suffers with dementia, but is wonderfully cared for.

“She has been a resident of Horsham for most of her life and has brought myself and my two sisters up who have both sadly passed away.

Winifred Young from Horsham will celebrate her 100th birthday on Wednesday, June 30 SUS-210614-150337001

“She went into service and married my father, I think, when she was 18.

“My sisters, Moira and Joy, were born there. We then moved to Dundee where my father was from. I was born there.

“We moved back down to Sussex in 1952. We stayed with my grandparents in Horsham then moved to the Needles Estate.

“My parents’ marriage failed and we lived in Littlehampton for a short while before moving back to the Needles Estate.”

Winifred worked as a shop assistant, supplementing her income by starting a catering company called Hostess Catering. All three of her daughters worked in the business which catered for weddings and private parties.

When she retired, Winifred still cooked for family and friends, and Ros says many still remember her ‘super cakes and meals’.