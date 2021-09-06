Jayne Roscoe parked in North Street car park around 4.30pm on August 2 and paid for two hours parking to take her to the end of the regular charging period.

But there is an extra evening charge of £1 to cover 6pm to 8pm which Jayne said she didn’t spot.

And when she returned to her car she had been given a parking ticket – which has cost her £25.

Jayne Roscoe had to pay a £25 fine

Jayne said: “You just think ‘I’ve have had such a lovely evening out’.

“Coming home, walking up there and there’s my car ticketed. It just takes the joy out of the evening – I just didn’t understand the signage.”

The Horsham District Council website says: “On Monday to Friday, hourly charges apply 8.30am-6pm and there is an evening charge 6pm-8pm

“On Saturday, hourly charges apply 8am-6pm and there is an evening charge 6pm-8pm.”

But Jayne said that the signs in the car park were ‘misleading and confusing’ which caused her not to notice the extra charge.

She added: “A tiny little box to the right hand side says if you’re staying after six [you must pay £1].

“They’re just making an awful lot of money by very bad signage. It should be made clearer.”