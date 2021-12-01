Horsham school named finalist in UK awards

The awards, now in their fifth year, recognise the organisations dedicated to leading the way in advancing social mobility in the UK.

Christ’s Hospital, whose mission is to ‘challenge inequality by providing a transformative education for young people from all economic and social backgrounds’, is the UK’s leading charitable school.

The school provides free or substantially reduced cost places to more than 630 pupils each year, more than any other organisation in the UK.

Christ's Hospital school has been named a finalist in the UK Social Mobility Awards 2021

Simon Reid, head teacher said: “For over 460 years, it has been Christ’s Hospital’s mission to enable those from all corners of society to come together and thrive regardless of their background. We intend to continue challenging disadvantage through transformative education and it is wonderful that our efforts are recognised and supported through awards such as the SOMOs.”