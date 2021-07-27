Horsham says ‘thank you’ to vaccination volunteers

More than 125 volunteers and NHS staff attended an evening of food, drink and music at microbrewery Brolly Brewing in Wisborough Green.

A council spokesperson said it was ‘a token of thanks for their amazing efforts during the pandemic.’

The vaccination centre has so far given out 53,000 life-saving jabs and 292 volunteers have helped, giving over 14,000 hours of work.

Volunteers at the Christs Hospital thank-you event

The volunteers gave their time both inside and outside the centre across a wide range of duties, ranging from sanitising vaccination stations, providing first aid, supporting vulnerable people and managing traffic.

The thank-you event was sponsored and funded by Air Partner Group who also allocated staff to volunteer at the vaccination centre.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community and wellbeing Claire Vickers said: “These volunteers have given so much to their communities during a time of need and I believe it is important to recognise their efforts.

“As a fellow volunteer myself, it has been a privilege to help with this historic vaccination programme by supporting the most vulnerable in our society to get this life-saving jab.

Horsham District Chairman David Skipp officially thanks the volunteers