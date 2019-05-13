Horsham pupils buy defibrillator for school

A defibrillator has been installed at a Horsham school after its pupils raised funds to get one.

Greenway Academy’s safeguarding council - made up of children from year-three to year-six - held various fundraisers and wrote to organisations who use the school as a venue during evenings and weekends to gather enough money to buy the life-saving device.

The children have worked extremely hard to raise awareness of the use of defibrillators and were very excited to see the special piece of equipment arrive in school last week.

The unveiling of the defibrillator took place during the school’s weekly safeguarding council meeting.

Mrs Boult, head of upper school, said: “The children have worked extremely hard for a number of months to raise awareness within the school community and are thrilled to have led this project to its implementation.”

Greenway would like to publicly thank all of their supportive parents and Horsham Table Tennis Club who gave so generously to this good cause.

Previously, pupils have led assemblies and discussions on internet safety, road safety and stranger danger. This term’s theme is keeping safe in the sun and also fire safety.

