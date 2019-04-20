Horsham Piazza Italia in pictures - Good Friday

Glorious sunshine welcomed the first day of the Horsham Piazza Italia Festival in Horsham yesterday (Good Friday).

Large crowds gathered to admire the dozens of vehicles on parade, look round the market and enjoy the street entertainment on offer. Our photographer was out and about capturing some of the scenes on the day. Piazza Italia resumes on Bank Holiday Monday with the ‘supercars’. See also: video of the vehicles arriving

Piazza Italia Horsham. Chestnut Tree House. Pic Steve Robards SR1910002 SUS-190419-163041001 JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Piazza Italia. Pic Steve Robards SR1910009 SUS-190419-163108001 JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Piazza Italia Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1910028 SUS-190419-163057001 JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

Piazza Italia Horsham. Carmela Pantone from Carmela's Deli. Pic Steve Robards SR1910039 SUS-190419-163119001 JPI Media Resell Buy a Photo

View more