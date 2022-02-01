Horsham Naked Calendar raises £2k for charity

Brave people from 12 local businesses stripped down for the calendar that has raised a total of £2,040 for Cancer Research UK.

Liam Stanbridge, who works at Brock Taylor Horsham, came up with the idea of the calendar to raise money for Cancer Research UK while spreading the word about The Be Real Campaign, helping to feel comfortable in their own skin.

After the final total was counted, Liam said: “Firstly, I need to start by thanking everyone involved in helping create the calendar as without them the whole thing wouldn’t have been possible.

Horsham naked calendar 2022. Photo by Toby Phillips.

“A special mention to all companies that got their kit off and those that took part those being, Brock Taylor, Pretty Things, Monte Forte, Yes Lifestyle Club, Rust & Lewis, Upbeat Dance Company, Britweb, Mama Gleam, Kaya, Wooton & Bean, The Olive Branch & Toby Phillips Photography. You should all be very very proud of yourselves!

“A special mention to Toby Phillips from Toby Phillips Photography for not only standing in last minute as our month of December but for also taking the time to go round and take everyones photos! And to Richard & Karen from Xheight who took the time to create everything from our logo through to the final calendar itself!

“And of course a huge thank you to Martin at Inca Print for getting all the calendars printed.

“Finally, to all of you who donated and purchased a calendar THANK YOU! As you are the ones that were the cherry on top of all of our efforts!”O

“One last thing just to add in a thanks you Gavin & Janine from Visit Horsham facebook page also.”

Liam also implied that a 2023 calendar could be in the making, following from the positive feedback from the 2022 calendar.