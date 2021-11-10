Horsham Naked calendar is launched for 2022

People from 12 local businesses posed for the calendar, which was originally planned to be released this year.

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the calendar officially launched with a party at the Olive Branch on Thursday (November 4).

Liam Stanbridge, who works at Brock Taylor Horsham, came up with the idea of the calendar to raise money for Cancer Research UK and the Be Real body confidence campaign.

Horsham Naked Calendar launch for charity.

Liam said: “The launch had an overwhelming turnout with so much support shown and £700 raised in just a few hours, which nicely kicked off the start of the calendar sales.

“Calendars can be bought with cash donations or online donations.

“Calendars are priced at £10 and can be bought currently from Brock Taylor, The Olive Branch, Pretty Things and Cancer Research stores in both West Street and East Street.”

Each month of the calendar features staff from a different business covering their modesty with items related to their company.

Liam added: “As Rich Clarke from Heart Radio said: ‘Your wall will be naked without one of these on it’.”

Liam originally took to the Visit Horsham Facebook in December 2019 to pitch his idea to the community and was amazed at the reaction. Eight companies signed up on the same day.

Find Horsham Gets Naked on Facebook or visit one of the various stores in Horsham town that are selling them.

Liam thanked everyone who had purchased a calendar so far, as well as everyone involved in bringing Horsham Gets Naked to life.