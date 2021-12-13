Horsham Life Saving Club marks a year filled with achievements

At its meeting last week members reflected on their achievements in a year dominated by interruptions to classes and changing instructing practices.

The year included a much-postponed AGM at which the Guest of Honour was Clive Holland, Deputy Commonwealth President of the Royal Life Saving Society. He presented the Clive Holland Cup to the club for being selected as the '2019 UK Affiliated Club that had done most to carry out the objectives of the Society in the local community'.

A spokesman for the club said: " As, with so many other things, formal presentation at the usual RLSS National Honours Presentation Ceremony didn’t take place that year. Although delayed, it was a much appreciated recognition of what the club did and continues to do in the local community."

David Slade is standing down as chairman of Horsham Life Saving Club after 25 years

Mr Holland also made presentations to and offered congratulations to individual National Honours recipients:

Service Crosses (20 years service): Lee Wright and Dean Wright

Certificate of Thanks (4 years service): Elish Edwards and Julian Lee

Sussex Young Life Saver of the Year: Edward Baker

Clive Holland presenting the Clive Holland Trophy to Sam and Holly Clark who accepted it on behalf of the Club

Friends of the Society Certificates: Karen Cox; Alan Edwards and Gina Stainer.

A separate presentation was made to David Slade who was standing down as Club Chairman after 25 years.

In 2019 he formed a new club at Littlehampton where he lives and is to spend more time establishing that club whilst continuing to instruct at Horsham as well.

The spokesman added: "At the end of 2021, the club had a record number of members instructing or being instructed with a good group of joining members in September. The recent completion of an Assistant Instructors Course with older members means there is a good depth of support and this bodes well for the future.

West Sussex County Times editor Gina Stainer was presented with a Friends of the Society certificate by Clive Holland, Deputy Commonwealth President of the Royal Life Saving Society

"Examination passes to October numbered 137 across the whole range of the Survive and Save syllabus including 7 Distinction awards, the top award in the syllabus. These exams involved passing tests at the pool, in Southwater Lake and at either Lancing or Littlehampton Beaches.