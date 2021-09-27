Horsham food market goes international

Horsham Carfax was filled with stalls of international produce this weekend as a food market offered a taste of cuisine from around the globe.

The primarily French food market offered visitors the chance to taste and purchase delicious crepes, galettes, French cheeses, charcuterie, bread and patisseries on Sunday (September 26), while listening to a soundtrack of French cafe music.

The market also extended further than the French border with stalls of Scottish, Spanish, Italian, Thai and Brazilian delicacies which also seemed popular with visitors.

Guest Sharon Baldwin said: “I loved sampling all the different foods and it’s great to see so many people out enjoying the market.”

