Horsham driver bags brand new car in ‘incredible’ win

Kevin McDowell won a Peugeot 308 during AutoCare’s spring promotion by taking his vehicle for repairs at his local AutoCare garage, Kevin Griffin Cars during the promotional period.

Kevin said: “My wife and I took our 16-year-old, well used Ford Mondeo estate to Kevin Griffin Cars in Horsham for its annual MOT, service and some repairs in April.

“We were offered a leaflet for the AutoCare Garages competition, so in the spur of the moment we entered our details. To our great surprise, our entry turned out to be the winner!”

Kevin McDowell, right, won a Peugeot 308

Kevin said he was ‘very grateful’ to Kevin Griffin Cars and AutoCare Garages. He added: “We have been going to Kevin Griffin for over a decade, and they fully deserve their great reputation for outstanding, exceptionally thorough customer care and excellent advice.

“In the 25 years we have been driving they are by far the best garage we have had the experience of dealing with and we always make sure to recommend them to newcomers in the area.

“This win was an incredible, entirely unexpected bonus and as a family with young children and only one car it is greatly appreciated, thank you!”

Maria McCullough AutoCare network manager added: “This is one of my favourite parts of the job, being able to offer our garages the opportunity to reward their customers with such brilliant prizes, especially the car, it’s amazing to see the excitement from the winners.

