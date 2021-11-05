Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in the Horsham district.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the neighbourhoods in the Horsham district where men/women have the shortest/longest life expectancy.

1. Men in the Rusper, Faygate and Leechpool districts of Horsham have a life expectancy of 79.86 years while women have an expectancy of 82.27 years

2. Men in the Rudgwick, Slinfold and Barns Green areas of the Horsham district have a life expectancy of 80.16 years and women have a life expectancy of 82.94 years

3. Men in the Amberley, Pulborough and Storrington areas of the Horsham district can expect to live to 80.73 years while women's life expectancy in those areas is 85.15 years

4. Men living in the Steyning and Upper Beeding area have a life expectancy of 80.92 years while women have a life expectancy of 86.84 years