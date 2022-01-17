Horsham businessman predicts a new era for Estate Agency

Paul Davies founded At Home in 2015 which has since won multiple awards including ‘Best Estate and Letting Agent in Sussex, Surrey and Kent’ in the Best Estate Agent Guide for 2019.

Last year, At Home was recognised as the best agency in the Horsham District and was awarded the British Property Awards 2021 Silver Award for Estate Agents in the South East (Sussex).

Paul has now taken on a new role in Clarke and Charlesworth of Storrington.

Paul Davies (owner and director of the Horsham and Southwater based At Home Estate-and-Lettings-Agents) is now also the new owner and director of Clarke and Charlesworth of Storrington, ushering in a new era in estate agency in Sussex.

Paul said: “Clarke and Charlesworth share many of the same values as myself and At Home, making this a natural fit. I now want to use the unique marketing principles that we’ve developed and used so successfully at At Home to provide a better service to home owners of more prestigious properties. At the same time, I hope to develop and grow Clarke and Charlesworth across the region.

“We have a proven track record of success at At Home and I’m confident that the strategies we use will be extremely successful with more exclusive properties. I’m really excited to begin this new era and I’m working closely with the outgoing owner to ensure a smooth transition over the next few months.”