Horsham and Shipley community project is ‘positive in every way’

The chairman of Horsham District Council visited Shipley recently to find out more about a community project.

On Tuesday May 7, Councillor Peter Burgess visited the The Horsham and Shipley Community Project which includes Hill’s Farm Lane Veterans Football Club, Shipley Walking Football Group, Shipley Men’s Community Shed and Shipley Petanque Club.

Councillor Burgess said: “This community project is positive in every way and is a growing force to help local people from all walks of life.

“Future plans are in place to introduce similar projects for residents in North Horsham.”

The clubs are based just off the A272 near Shipley.

On the site is a full size football pitch, a walking football pitch, four Petanque rinks, the men’s community shed and a clubhouse and changing room for match players. Outside is a social area including a BBQ stand and a variety of gardens, plants and a rockery.

For more see www. horshamshipley communityproject.org/contact/