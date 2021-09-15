Harley-Davidson surprise for Storrington resident’s 91st birthday

Evelyn Skinner – whose fondest memory is of riding on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when she used to visit her twin sister in Australia – was thrilled to see the special guests on her big day on Friday, September 3.

Evelyn’s pastoral visitor at Trinity Methodist Church, Storrington, organised the visit by contacting Surrey Chapter who then sent along three delighted members from the independent Harley-Davidson riding club to congratulate her.

A joyful Evelyn – who was born in a maternity unit at the workhouse in Storrington in 1930 – told Dave Smith, director of Surrey Chapter of her experiences in Australia. She said: “I used to ride pillion on my nephew’s Harley-Davidson.”

Evelyn Skinner from Storrington had a surprise when three motorcyclists turned up on Harley-Davidsons on her 91st birthday SUS-210915-092045001

Evelyn Skinner from Storrington had a surprise when three motorcyclists turned up on Harley-Davidsons on her 91st birthday SUS-210915-092034001