Fundraiser launched to help feed Horsham families in need during the summer holidays

Horsham Matters will be holding its Pedal Against Poverty fundraiser to bring people together in a relay to cycle on static bikes, either individually or in teams, to reach a target of 5,000km cycled.

The event will take place live at Slinfold Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, July 7, from 10am-6pm; at Bluecoats Sports Centre on Friday, July 9, from 10am-6pm; and at the Horsham Matters charity shop on Saturday, July 10, from 10am-5pm.

Horsham Matters’ fundraising officer, Paula Daly, said: “It really is vital to raise funds for the summer and Pedal Against Poverty will be a fun way for those who live and work in our district to play a part and help support those families who will struggle to feed their children over the long summer holiday period.

Liam Cunningham, a Horsham Matters supporter, during a previous cycle fundraiser the charity held SUS-210614-150307001

“We are immensely grateful to Slinfold Golf and Country Club and Bluecoats Sports Centre for hosting the event and look forward to cycling together and reaching our target of 5,000km.”

The charity will be providing food for 220 children and their families every week throughout the school holidays, on top of its everyday foodbank sessions (six static sessions and six from its mobile foodbank hub).

The charity has seen demand for its services skyrocket since the beginning of the pandemic with many people’s lives impacted by job loss, furlough and illness, and in the past financial year Horsham Foodbank fed 8,506 adults and children compared with 2,900 the year before.

Registration to the Pedal Against Poverty event is free, but the charity is asking for a donation of £20 from individuals and a pledge to raise £200 from teams of four or more, cycling in half-hour slots or one hour-plus for teams.

To sign up,visit https://horshammatters.enthuse.com/cf/pedal-against-poverty