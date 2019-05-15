Fun contest in Cowfold sees scarecrows pop up across village

A selection of weird and wacky scarecrows have been causing a stir in Cowfold.

The Cowfold Horticultural Society’s annual family competition, to design and display a scarecrow in your garden, saw homemade characters appear across the village over the Easter break, with winners announced at the sell-out plant sale on May Day.

Society secretary Marie Hall was thrilled with the standard of entries, and the response to the plant sale, attended by more than 170 people.

She said: “People were queuing even before the doors opened, and some motorists passing through the village stopped by to make a purchase, having seen residents laden down with plants and vegetables leaving the village hall.”

First prize went to a mobile scarecrow on a trike named Bob, designed and built by Freddie from Alley Groves. Polly Pyjamas came second, crafted by Daisy, age 10 from Barleycroft.

Oakfield Road saw two winning entries, with Legless Lacey, created by Sienna and Finley, age nine and six, taking third prize, and Leo’s twin cooks awarded fifth prize.

The children and helpers at Country Mice Nursery also entered, with their gardener scarecrow receiving fourth prize, collected by Thomas.

Winners received child-size gardening equipment including spades, forks and watering cans.

Cowfold’s Horticultural Society, now in its 61st year, is open to all age groups.

Forthcoming events, funded by the plant sale profits, include a Late Summer Show on Saturday September 7 at the Village Hall, where floral art, vegetables, flowers, photography and handicrafts will be on display.

Another key event in the calendar is on October 25, when the Commonwealth War Graves Commission will be holding a talk on its history and how its work both at home and abroad continues to ensure we remember those lost in conflict.

The next meeting is at 8pm on Friday May 31 where Paul Dalby will be speaking about Dahlias, which are enjoying a resurgence in popularity amongst gardeners, with 2019 being USA’s Year of the Dahlia.

Visitors are welcomed at all meetings, which cost £1.50 for members and £3 for non-members, including refreshments.

For more visit the Society’s Facebook Page – Cowfold Horticultural or email jandmhall@mypostoffice.co.uk