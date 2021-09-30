Fuel in Horsham - updates on availability: Where you can get petrol in Horsham on Thursday, September 30

After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Sussex (click on link).

12.07pm Hilary Davis said: "Petrol but no Diesel at North Heath Pulborough."

Do you know where to find fuel this morning?

12.07pm Helen Sutton posted: "BBH Shell has diesel and petrol really well organised and not so long to queue #welldoneShell."

10.16am Alison Beeney asked if the Ashington Garage had any petrol yet. Ruth Parnell answered: "Nothing yet."

10.40am Lesley Evason asked: "Does anyone know any garages in Horsham that currently have petrol please?"

Sandie Slater said: "Tesco Broadbridge Heath getting delivery now."

Tara Vizor replied: "Shell BBH had fuel and Tesco Express Roffey."

At 11.08am Claire Cooke said: "Tesco Holmbush Shoreham have unleaded no deisal though and relatively small queue when I went past. 10.45am."

9.59am Jeff Scott said: "Toat Power Garage on the A29 has just run out of diesel."

8.21am Clara Smith shared a picture of cars queuing in Horsham town centre and said: "Sainsbury’s Horsham again this morning I’d avoid at all cost was even further up than this and the roundabout is blocked."

8.56am Noa V Barreiro said: "There’s fuel at the Tesco Express / Esso station in the Roffey roundabout in Horsham. There are double queues, though - each of the 4 approach roads have a queue, then the “second” one curls around the roundabout itself”. Hard to predict a waiting time."

At 8.54am Tommy Di Martino asked if anyone knew the situation at Broadbridge Heath Shell. Laura Carruthers said: "Apparently they have some but big queues."

At 7.59am Rachel Mitchell said: "Husband just driven from Pulborough to Crawley without any luck. Massive queues or no fuel left already. Anyone got an update for Crawley quickly please?"

Jim France replied: "Texaco (Elite Garages) Haywards Heath Station open this morning - all fuels and well organised directing drivers to appropriate pumps."

Sarah Louise Agugiaro said: "Toat is getting fuel every day they still have an hours worth of diesel but no unleaded but reassuring that they get some every day."

Zoey Felton said: "In case anyone running low on fuel a lot of garages have opened up this morning. Copthorne Texaco open. Apple Green. BP Tilgate. Shell Costcutter. BP garage Felbridge. Tesco Hazlewick. Pease Pottage. Lingfield Shell."

Chloe-Anne Stute said: "Passed the Toat garage 15 mins ago in Pulborough and had people fuelling and very little queue. Currently in Southwater and they seem to be moving the traffic along fast into the garage. Can’t comment on Crawley. Someone had mentioned the ifield garage."

Ben Hunter said: "BP at Pease about to reopen, tanker here now."

At 8.51am Rayah Murphy said: "Sainsbury’s Horsham and Tesco Express Roffey are letting people in."