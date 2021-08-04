Frontline NHS worker from Horsham to support mental health of ambulance staff with charity swim

Sam Rhodes – who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) – is aiming to swim 4,728 lengths of the 15m pool at Cottesmore Golf Club in Pease Pottage – one length for each of her colleagues.

She is also hoping to raise £4,728 – £1 for every member of staff at SECAmb – in the fundraiser for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC) which works to support current and retired ambulance services personnel and their families to enhance their mental and physical well-being during times of need.

Sam said: “This year has been hard on everyone but I can see first hand how much staff’s mental wellbeing has suffered. Unfortunately we have also lost young colleagues to suicide.

Sam Rhodes from Horsham, who works for the South East Coast Abulnace Service (SECAmb) is taking on a charity swim to support the mental health of ambulance staff SUS-210408-132530001

“I want to raise money for TASC for those members of staff who feel that they are struggling. We spend so much of our time caring for others and it’s time to put more emphasis on looking after ourselves and our colleagues.”

Sam started her challenge in July which will see her cover a total of 118.2km or 73.4miles.

She completed 450 lengths in her first week, and by the third week she reached 1,000 lengths and had raised more than £600.

She said: “Over the past year I have kept my mental health in check by swimming.

“I’m not a great swimmer, and also have some heart issues which makes exercising hard, so it’s a massive challenge but I feel like I dont want to sit back and do nothing knowing how much our staff are struggling.”