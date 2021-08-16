‘Friendship Day’ celebrated at Horsham care home

There were smiles all round at Westlake House on Friday, July 30, for the special occasion which encourages people across the globe to celebrate their friendships – old and new – by spending time with their friends and loved ones.

Kate Day, general manager at the home, said: “Everyone at Westlake House was keen to get involved in Friendship Day celebrations. It was really nice to see residents enaging with their friends both in and outside the home, and I think it made everyone realise just how amazing it is to have good friends.”

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.