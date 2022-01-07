Four new homes built to house people on Horsham’s housing waiting list

The properties - developed by Crayfern - have been handed over to Horsham District Homes, the council’s housing company.

Horsham District Homes was created to help boost affordable housing in the district and to provide a financial return to the council for further reinvestment in housing.

The company provides affordable rented homes on council-owned land and smaller development sites.

Horsham council cabinet member for housing Tricia Youtan and head of housing and community services Rob Jarvis

The latest development is the second site completed in 2021 with more affordable rented homes planned for 2022.

Horsham council cabinet member for housing Tricia Youtan said: “I had the pleasure of viewing these properties recently and was very impressed.

“They will provide fantastic homes to households on our housing register.

“There is a real pressure for councils to provide affordable homes and I’m really pleased our council has a housing company to support our commitment to provide affordable homes for our district’s residents.”

Following a model seen in other councils, Horsham District Homes, as a company, is separate from the council but wholly owned by it.