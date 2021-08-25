Former Horsham Police detective sergeant cycles 1,263 miles and raises £5,000 for charity

Peter West from Storrington – who went on to work for the National Crime Squad alongside Colombian Police to halt shipments of cocaine to the UK – raised thousands of pounds after saddling up during July and travelling from Land’s End to John o’Groats.

The 64-year-old said: “There has been a lot of rain on my ride but apart from that no real problems. I have raised over £5,000 and thank all that have sponsored me.

“I have ridden 1,263 miles and enjoyed the ride seeing some beautiful parts of the country.”

Peter – who now works for the Office for National Statistics – took on the challenge for Cancer Research as cancer claimed the lives of his mother and father, and the majority of their immediate families.

He funded all of the expenses for the trip so that everything donated went to the charity and had been training since the start of the year by cycling most days and using a static bike in his garage during bad weather.

To donate, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/peters-giving-page-404?