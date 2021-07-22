Ryan Gleeson, 21, died when his car left the road on the A283 Washington Road in Steyning on the night of December 24.

Tom Bourne, who plays for Ryan’s old team – TCP FC – said the side has now been renamed Gleeson 11 FC in his memory.

Tom, 23, added: “He was the most beautiful boy you would ever meet inside and out.

Ryan Gleeson (photo contributed by family)

“He had a heart of gold – his personality was just amazing.

“I can’t put all the things I want to say into one sentence cause I would be here for hours. He was that boy everybody loved.

“He never had any enemies he was all around a golden boy on the pitch, off the pitch he was like family.”

The memorial match will be played against Horsham Baptists on Saturday July 31 at Southwater Sports Club. As well as the match itself, they are holding a Beat the Goalie and Raffle to raise money to go to Ryan’s family to help with costs and to remember him.

Tom said: “It’s amazing how many people have stepped forward [to help].

“I would just like to say a big thank you to all of the team at Gleeson FC.”

He also thanked Morgan, Demi, Jess, Lewis and Brandon.

Tom added: “My condoleces go out to the family. Ryan was truly loved by all and we all miss him dearly.”