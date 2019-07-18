Fire crews tackle field fire in Pulborough

Fire crews from four stations across West Sussex rushed to help when a field fire broke out in Pulborough.

The blaze erupted in a field off Old Rectory Lane, near St Mary’s Church on July 10.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service revealed details of the fire - which happened shortly before 10.15 am - today.

He said: “Crews from Worthing, Horsham, Billingshurst and Littlehampton attended the scene.

“Upon arrival they found an area approximately 40 sq m alight. They used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire, with the last crew leaving the scene by 11.07am.”