Fire crews rescue person from Southwater mud trap

Two fire engines from Horsham, a technical rescue unit and ambulance rushed to the scene in Stakers Lane at around 2.30pm today (November 12).

They found a person stuck in around half a metre of mud and spent over an hour before managing to free the victim.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “One mud lance was used to loosen the mud and release the casualty.”

And a spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said a ‘hazardous area response team’ were also present.

He added: “They worked alongside the fire service to rescue and care for the patient who was checked over and brought to a place of safety but didn’t require hospital treatment.”