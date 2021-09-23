Face-to-face events return for young carers in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Youth and Burgess Hill Town Council have confirmed that activities will resume ‘with immediate effect’, beginning with a residential event at PGL Windmill Hill.

A Town Council spokesperson said the weekend (September 25-26) offers organised activities, which are supported by Jackie Cooper, chair of Burgess Hill Youth, and Ian MacDonald from Sussex Clubs for Young People.

“Woodlands Meed School are generously loaning one of their minibuses to transport the young carers, taking away the stress of transport for families,” said the spokesperson.

Burgess Hill Youth Chair Jackie Cooper. Picture by Derek Martin, DM17103373a.

This activity is now fully-booked but the Burgess Hill Youth team are running more events in the future.

On Thursday (October 14) there will be a campfire and pizza session at Fairfield Community Centre, Western Road, for the ‘10 year plus’ carers (4.30pm-6.30pm).

The next open session and fun day at Fairfield Community Centre is for ages 6-11 on Tuesday (October 26) from 10am-2pm.

It offers games, fun activities, crafts, lunch, refreshments and more.

To book a place on this event, or to find out more, call Jen on 01444 238207 (9am to 3pm) or email [email protected]

Jackie Cooper said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our Young Carers to our first Half Term Activity Day since February 2020.”

“It will be great to catch up with everyone properly and not just having a quick chat on the doorstep,” she added.

Burgess Hill Youth is a voluntary organisation that leads free events for young carers in Burgess Hill and the surrounding area with administrative support from the Town Council.

Young carers are children and young people who help look after family members who are disabled or have health issues or mental health problems.

They can have direct caring responsibilities or they may simply be affected by living with someone who has these conditions.

Burgess Hill Town Mayor Anne Eves said: “It’s great to see these activities and events resuming for a group of young people who really need our support.”

She thanked Burgess Hill Youth and Sussex Clubs for Young People for everything they have done for the carers.

Burgess Hill Town Council added that support has continued for the group during the pandemic with door-step deliveries in lockdown and some smaller scale outdoor activities in the summer.