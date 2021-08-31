Escaped Sussex snake and dumped bearded dragon spark RSPCA appeal

The snake - a two-foot long milk snake - and the bearded dragon were found on the same day in separate areas.

It is thought the milk snake escaped from its home while the bearded dragon was found in a closed cardboard box left in a ditch in Byfleets Lane, between Broadbridge Heath and Warnham.

The RSPCA says the box had been there for around three to four days, but when the person who found it opened the box they discovered the bearded dragon inside.

A bearded dragon was found near Broadbridge Heath

Despite its ordeal the dragon appeared to be in good health and was taken to a nearby vet for a check-up before being transferred to a specialist reptile centre.

The milk snake was discovered in the street in Mill Road, Three Bridges, in Crawley, by a member of the public. An RSPCA officer collected the 2ft-long snake and it was also taken to a specialist centre.

The incidents happened back in March but the RSPCA is still warning people to take care when deciding to take on exotic pets.

A spokesman said: “It’s very lucky that the bearded dragon was found in time.

“Exotic pets like bearded dragons aren’t always easy to care for and sadly this does mean we often see them abandoned when their owners struggle to cope with their care which is why we would urge people to thoroughly do their research before taking on any pet.