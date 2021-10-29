Drivers warned of Horsham road closure
Drivers are being warned that they face disruption in December when a road closure is to come into force north of Horsham.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 3:31 pm
Rusper Road North will be closed both ways from December 1 to December 22.
Traffic will be diverted along Faygate Lane, Horsham Road and Rusper Road.
Developers building the new 2,750 home estate and the new Bohunt Horsham school say the closure is necessary to resurface the carriageway before the school opens in January.