‘Disappointment’ as shire horses ruled out of Wisborough Green fete

Park owner Tim Rollings said space was limited this year because of drainage works being carried out.

“Having been on the Wisborough Green Fete Sideshows committee in the past, I fully appreciate that difficult decisions have to be made,” he said.

“This year, space is limited due to drainage works being carried out on the green and we have been informed that there will be no room for our two Shire horses, Duke and Spartacus.

Fishers Farm Park shire horses

“They are a magnificent spectacle in their show harness and always much admired by parents and children alike and conjure up fond memories of` times gone by’ for the not so young.