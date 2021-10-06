Developers in new bid to build houses on greenfield site near Horsham
Developers are making another new bid to build houses on green fields around Horsham.
Reside Developments have put forward proposals to build 81 new houses on fields north of The Rosary in Partridge Green.
They are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council.
The earmarked site - currently a grazing field/meadow - has direct access onto Church Road in the village.
Reside says that the houses would include ‘private and affordable’ properties with surrounding landscaping and car parking space.
A separate proposal was recently made by the development company to build 85 new homes on land off Shipley Road, Southwater.
And another company - housing association A2 Dominion - is currently seeking planning approval to build 78 houses on an allotment site in Storrington.
In another separate application, developers recently lost a planning appeal to build 473 houses on farmland at Roffey, north of Horsham.