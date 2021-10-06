Developers in new bid to build houses on greenfield site near Horsham

Reside Developments have put forward proposals to build 81 new houses on fields north of The Rosary in Partridge Green.

They are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council.

The earmarked site - currently a grazing field/meadow - has direct access onto Church Road in the village.

The proposed development site for 81 new homes in Partridge Green

Reside says that the houses would include ‘private and affordable’ properties with surrounding landscaping and car parking space.

A separate proposal was recently made by the development company to build 85 new homes on land off Shipley Road, Southwater.

And another company - housing association A2 Dominion - is currently seeking planning approval to build 78 houses on an allotment site in Storrington.