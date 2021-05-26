Developers get set to build 54 houses at former Kirdford orchard site

Housebuilders Martin Grant Homes are to develop the houses on the former apple orchard at the southern end of Plaistow Road.

The land was historically used as an orchard when Kirdford’s main industry was wholesale apple growing with ‘Kirdford Growers.’

More recently it has been used as a pasture for grazing.

The former apple orchard site in Kirdford

Planning permission for the development of the six and a half acre site has already been granted by Chichester District Council.

Martin Grant Homes say the development will consist of 38 private one to four bedroom homes and 16 affordable properties.

The development is the second site acquired by the building firm this year. It follows the acquisition in January of a small site in Loxwood where 24 houses are to be built.

The company, which has previously built developments in Birdham, Ifield and Storrington, says that both its new sites will help meet some of the supply requirements for new homes identified by Chichester District Council.

Martin Grant Homes senior land manageer Lee Atkins said: “Kirdford is an extremely special village with a fascinating apple-growing heritage.

“We look forward to working closely with the local community to create a desirable new collection of homes to help meet local housing needs and attract more families and first-time buyers to live in this beautiful part of West Sussex.”

And company managing director Chris Hamilton added: “We look forward to bringing a positive impact to both village communities of Kirdford and Loxwood with small collections of quality, beautifully finished new homes.