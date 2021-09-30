Deliveroo arrives in Horley and customers can get £10 off their first order - find out how here

This means that locals can now order food from a range of restaurants and grocery retailers in the local area.

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables Brits to check out the very best local food in their area. The British company has seen great success and is now available in 12 different markets across the world. Deliveroo works with both the best independent restaurants like The Real Pizza Company and Zeno Italian Restaurant , well-known high street favourites like KFC.

Deliveroo has arrived in Horley

The food delivery company will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months. Apply here to become a Deliveroo partner.

In celebration of the launch in Horley, Deliveroo are offering new customers £10 off their first order when they sign up to the platform and use the code GETFOOD10 at checkout. This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 or more for one redemption per person.*

The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Horley who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

Working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers. This enables restaurants to expand their businesses, often employing more staff, broadening their menus and lengthening opening times as a result.

Deliveroo will be looking for up to 50 people in Horley to become riders.

Those who work as riders will be able to work when they want and where they want, delivering food and groceries to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

This comes as Deliveroo will also be extending further into the suburbs of existing cities or towns that it currently operates in. The drive behind the rapid expansion is underpinned by the company’s belief that people in every part of the UK should have access to amazing meals wherever and whenever they want them.