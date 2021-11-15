Crowds pack Horsham’s Carfax to mark Remembrance Sunday

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp led the wreath laying on behalf of the people of the Horsham district.

Wreaths were also laid by Councillor Karen Burgess on behalf of Horsham MP Jeremy Quin and by Councillor Andrew Baldwin on behalf of West Sussex County Council.

Also taking part were members of Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Standard bearers in the packed Carfax

Members of uniformed organisations were also present along with ex servicemen and women and members of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion who organised the event along with the district council.

Families young and old watched as Canon Lisa Barnett led prayers before the Last Post was played by Councillor Martin Boffey.

Two minutes’ silence followed at 11am before the wreath-laying.

A blessing was given by the Right Rev Ruth Bushyager before a parade down to St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance.

Councillor Andrew Baldwin, Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and Councillor Karen Burgess lead the wreath laying

Horsham District Councillor Martin Boffey played at two Remembrance services - on Armistice Day and on Remembrance Sunday, as well as other services in Horsham throughout the week.

Horsham Royal British Legion branch chairman Zal Rustom

Councillor Martin Boffey plays the Last Post